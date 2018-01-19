Affidavits filed by police watchdog‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate‚ in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria have unmasked the life of police crime intelligence operative Captain Morris “KGB” Tshabalala – and life which reads like a script from a rogue spy blockbuster.

The 45-year-old has been nabbed and charged on two charges of theft‚ two of fraud and one of corruption. This for allegedly using fraudulent invoices to claim money to install blinds in police safe houses in two plush Pretoria suburbs‚ Waterkloof Heights and Brooklyn.

According to an affidavit filed by IPID’s head of investigation‚ Mathews Sesoko‚ Tshabalala’s dramatic life story and career as a police crime intelligence agent‚ is makes for a tantalising saga.

He joined the police in July 2001 as an intelligence gatherer attached to the SAPS Crime Intelligence (CI) – this while he was a fugitive from incarceration for a 15-year sentence for armed robbery committed in Mamelodi 1994.