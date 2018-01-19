Captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes court on Thursday on fraud‚ corruption and theft charges. He is due to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.

While police have denied that Tshabalala was employed by them while in prison‚ documents in TimesLIVE's possession show that was not the case.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Tshabalala was not on the SAPS payroll since his sentencing in 2013.

Tshabalala was imprisoned in the Groenpunt maximum security prison from 2013 to 2015 for his role in a cash-in-transit heist carried out in Pretoria's Mamelodi township in 1994. He had been put behind bars in 2013 after being arrested for a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg.

During the investigation into the Sasolburg heist‚ officers discovered that he had never served his sentence for the 1994 Mamelodi heist. Tshabalala had lost a bid to appeal the Mamelodi conviction in 1996‚ but failed to surrender himself to prison officials and instead joined the police crime intelligence unit.