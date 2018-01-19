The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has revealed that Captain Morris Tshabalala – known as Captain KGB - was allocated a budget of R50-million for his intelligence gathering rendezvous at ANC’s 2012 national elective conference in Mangaung‚ Free State.

He had been appointed to head the operation‚ code-named Rapid Deployment Intelligence (RDI)‚ at the conference where Jacob Zuma was re-elected the party’s president.

In an affidavit submitted and read on record as part of the state’s opposition to Tshabalala’s bail in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday‚ the police watchdog’s head of investigations‚ Mathews Sesoko‚ stated that this budget was not properly accounted for.

“As a result the IPID and the office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence [OIGI] will be conducting an investigation in this regard‚” Sesoko said.