The man accused of running Cape Town’s biggest extortion racket says police threw his sarong into his prison toilet.

During a brief court appearance on Friday‚ lawyer Dirk Uys told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court that his client‚ Nafiz Modack‚ was being harassed by “a group called ESP”‚ apparently a police unit.

He previously told magistrate Joe Magele that Modack’s life was being threatened in Pollsmoor prison‚ Tokai.

Modack is suspected of running an extortion racket which has attempted to violently take over Cape Town’s night club security from controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged boss of the Sexy Boys gang Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

He appeared briefly on Friday with his co accused Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay‚ who were told three more dates for their lengthy bail hearing have been set down next week‚ taking them into their sixth week of incarceration since their arrest on December 15.

They are accused of eight counts of extortion and a count of intimidation relating to the Grand Café in Green Point.

The case is expected to continue on Wednesday January 23.