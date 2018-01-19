Construction of Cape Town’s tallest building has been “stopped in its tracks” by a planning tribunal decision that it must include affordable housing‚ say its developers.

Housing activists Ndifuna Ukwazi celebrated a victory for “for poor and working-class households” after the tribunal made its ruling on the Zero2One building planned for the corner of Adderley and Strand streets by developers FWJK.

“After some deliberation‚ the tribunal approved the plans and imposed a condition that 20% of all the apartments in the building and a further 20% of the bulk departure must be reserved for affordable housing‚” said a statement from the NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi.

But FWJK said they were appealing the ruling‚ which they said would force them to include 240 affordable flats in the 44-storey building.

“We are hopeful that our appeal will succeed and that sanity will prevail in the private development sector‚” said FWJK director Craig Armstrong.

“The private development sector cannot be expected to provide subsidised housing‚ which is the responsibility in our opinion of the state.”