IPID probe 'largely done' on teen shot in Cape Town

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the investigation into the shooting of a Hout Bay teenager is “largely done”.

Fourteen-year-old Ona Dubula was shot in the mouth at close range by police during a protest in Hout Bay last September.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said‚ “The investigation is largely done except for the medical report and one witness statement‚ who is outside Western Cape. The matter will be discussed with the Director of Public Prosecutions based on the evidence obtained so far.”

The teenager’s mother‚ Pinkie Dubula‚ said she had not been updated on what was happening with her son’s case.

“I am not sure what is happening with Ona’s case. No one has contacted me about it and I have not contacted anyone. Ona has recovered well but is still struggling a bit with his clicks‚ like the letter ‘q’. But after the whole shooting incident‚ he has changed. He cries for no reason and he doesn’t listen and he is starting to hang around with a bad crowd‚” said Dubula.

According to Dubula‚ her son did not receive any form of counselling after the incident.

This article was first published by GroundUp