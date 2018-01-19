Three houses believed to belong to Nigerian nationals have been torched in Krugersdorp as community members went on a rampage‚ searching for a woman alleged to have been kidnapped in the area.

The incident happened on Thursday‚ police said.

“While the preliminary SAPS investigation (into the woman’s kidnapping) was under way‚ the community mobilized‚ allegedly fuelled by unsupported social media reports. The group then raided two shops and burnt down three houses‚” said Sergeant Tshepiso Mashele.

No one was injured in the incident.