Krugersdorp residents torch homes believed to belong to Nigerians
Three houses believed to belong to Nigerian nationals have been torched in Krugersdorp as community members went on a rampage‚ searching for a woman alleged to have been kidnapped in the area.
The incident happened on Thursday‚ police said.
“While the preliminary SAPS investigation (into the woman’s kidnapping) was under way‚ the community mobilized‚ allegedly fuelled by unsupported social media reports. The group then raided two shops and burnt down three houses‚” said Sergeant Tshepiso Mashele.
No one was injured in the incident.
KRUGERSDORP COMMUNITY GO AFTER NIGERIANS AFTER ALLEGED ABDUCTION OF A FEMALE FROM THAT COMMUNITY. BURN 3 ALLEGED DRUG HOUSES. SIVEWRIGHT STR pic.twitter.com/fpm4lYyDIQ— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) January 19, 2018
“The victim of the alleged kidnapping was later‚ at approximately 21:40‚ brought to Kagiso SAPS‚ after she was found near Chief Mogale in Kagiso‚” Mashele added.
She was given medical treatment. The woman was reported missing by a man claiming to be her brother. He took to Facebook and posted a picture of her‚ saying she was last seen coming back from Paardekraal Hospital.
“Last communication with friends and family was that [Wednesday] around 1pm where she said she was being chased by men‚” a part of his post wrote.
On Thursday‚ pictures depicting the woman at the police station were posted on Facebook.
