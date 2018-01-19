Tests are under way after strains of listeria were found at a food outlet in Johannesburg on Friday.

The name of the outlet has not been made public.

The city's MMC for Health and Social Development‚ Dr Mpho Phalatse‚ said samples have been taken to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases for confirmatory testing.

There are 17 strains of the organism‚ but not all of them are disease-causing‚ her department said in a statement. The major human pathogen in the Listeria genus is L. monocytogenes. It is usually the causative agent of the relatively rare bacterial disease Listeriosis‚ a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria. “I would like to commend our Environmental Health Practitioners for uncovering this potential source of infection. We are awaiting lab confirmation of whether or not this is a disease-causing strain of the organism‚" Phalatse said.

"We should have results in the next 24 to 48 hours.