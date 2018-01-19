Meet the private eye who helped find Siam Lee’s alleged killer

Private investigator Brad Nathanson vowed not to shave until there was an arrest in the Siam Lee murder case. On Thursday morning the Durban-based PI was finally able to put a blade to his two-week-old beard.

Late on Wednesday, police arrested a 30-year-old businessman in the petro-chemical industry in connection with Siam’s kidnapping and murder. Nathanson was roped into the high-profile case by Siam’s paternal family in Australia.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane confirmed that an arrest had been made in Assagay, west of Durban.

Lee’s relatives positively identified her remains last week‚ several days after her burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The mysterious disappearance of the 20-year-old woman exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood.

She had last been seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an “abduction” from the house by a spurned lover.