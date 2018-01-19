Several pensioners are receiving trauma counselling after being tied up‚ assaulted and robbed at an old age home in Johannesburg in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are still searching for the nine suspects who allegedly stormed the Nirvana Old Age Home in Lenasia and tied up a security guard‚ before proceeding to four houses on the property.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Mbulaheni Netshivodza said the men were heavily armed and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash‚ jewelry and a firearm.

Netshivodza said the elderly victims suffered minor injuries but were left traumatised after their ordeal. They were receiving counseling.

“At this time the suspects are still at large and police are investigation the incident‚” Netshivodza said.