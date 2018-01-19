People power beat Auntie Pat: How CT forced De Lille drought backtrack

Capetonians unleashed their wrath on city council in unprecedented numbers, batting away a controversial December proposal to introduce a drought levy based on property values.

In total, 61 002 comments were received on mayor Patricia de Lille's proposal — so many that only 36 444 could be categorised before Friday’s council meeting to vote on the levy.

And a chastened De Lille said on Thursday that the idea was likely to be scrapped. The outrage was one of the key reasons for it.

“In terms of the drought charge‚ it is likely to be dropped after massive outcry from Capetonians that it was unfair. I understand that response and it has personally been a tough lesson for the city‚” she said.

A report to be tabled at Friday’s special council meeting says ratepayers’ opposed the drought levy on numerous grounds‚ including: