After obtaining a court interdict and demolition order on Friday afternoon‚ the Buffalo City Municipality on Saturday opened a case of trespassing against anyone occupying land illegally on the R72.

“Following reports of a land invasion‚ the municipality has followed the laws of the country strictly in order to act decisively‚” said municipal spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya.

“We are now in a position to arrest anyone trespassing on the land and prosecute them successfully.

“The municipality has also erected public notices around the area and as per law‚ the court order was read out to those who were found in the area this afternoon and they were given 10 minutes to disperse.

“Failure to do so would have led to arrests‚” Ngwenya added.