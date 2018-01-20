Economic Freedom Fighters protesters caused pandemonium outside the H&M store at the Gateway Mall in Umhlanga‚ north of Durban‚ on Saturday morning.

The group of about 25 EFF members‚ some of whom carried placards calling for the store to be shut down‚ were prevented from entering the store by armed private security as well as about a dozen mall security personnel.

Police were called in and attempted to negotiate with the members to leave the mall.

A shopper said she and her family were shopping earlier in the day and saw that the second floor entrance of the store had been closed.