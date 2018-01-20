How will Day Zero work? Don't ask the City of Cape Town

These were his answers:

Q: Please supply the locations of water collection points.

A: Site assessments are being finalised. More detailed information will be released to the public once the list has been finalised.

Q: For each point‚ please indicate their operating hours and hourly capacity in terms of the number of people who will be able to fill 25-litre containers.

A: Site assessments are determining how many people each site can provide water to and how quickly and efficiently this water can be distributed‚ via how many standpipes. Where possible‚ collection sites will operate 24 hours a day.

Q: Will the city supply citizens with containers? If so‚ when and how? If not‚ why not?

A: Residents will have to use their own containers.

Q: Several questions about how the collection points will function.

A: The city will take reasonable measures to ensure that water rationing happens fairly and appropriately. Households and individuals will adapt to this crisis differently and the city is aware of the need for flexibility at sites. In terms of preventing abuse‚ we will all need to work together to ensure efficient functioning of the sites and fair access to water for all residents.

During recent planning meetings it has been proposed it would be most workable to allow residents to collect water on behalf of other family members‚ however this has not been finalised.

Detailed plans for how sites will operate are being finalised. More information will be released to the public during the next few weeks‚ but we can assure residents that there will be an official presence at collection points to prevent abuse of the system and to limit undue inconvenience.

Any system we put in place will to a certain degree have to rely on residents to act in a conscientious and conservative manner when collecting water for it to work as efficiently as possible.