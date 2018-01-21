South Africa

Hijackers pose as police officers to hijack truck carrying tobacco products

21 January 2018 - 16:13 By Timeslive
Truck. File photo
Truck. File photo
Image: iStock

Western Cape police have made a breakthrough in a case involving a hijacking of a truck transporting tobacco products in Mitchells Plain last week‚ by eight hijackers posing as police officers‚ with the arrest on Sunday of four suspects.

The hijackers used blue lights and a siren fitted on a white Ford Focus vehicle on Thursday to force the truck to pull of the road. The empty truck was later found abandoned in Macassar.

“Thorough investigations by the members of the Hijacking Team and Mitchells Plain detectives led them to an address in Mitchells Plain where the first suspect‚ a 32-year-old man was arrested this morning.

“He was found in possession of a Ford Focus fitted with a siren‚ loudspeaker and a blue light. Inside the vehicle‚ police found a SAPS issue beanie and a Traffic Services reflective jacket‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He added that the arrest had led to three more suspects aged between 28 and 33 being arrested in Silversands.

“The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and the possibility of more arrests is not ruled out. The cargo is also yet to be retrieved‚” Traut said.

He said the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain once they have been charged.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General KE Jula congratulated the investigators on what he called a job well done. He said that serious and violent crimes were in the police’s sights and that they would not rest until the offenders were apprehended.

READ MORE

Suspected hijacker killed in shootout with police

A suspected hijacker was killed in a high-speed crash on Duff’s Road near KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday night.
News
4 days ago

Alleged Joburg property-hijacking kingpin denied bail

Alleged Joburg property-hijacking kingpin and his two co-accused were denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
News
8 days ago

Robbers target ride-sharing taxi companies in KZN

Uber and Taxify drivers should be on their guard against hijackers posing as potential clients‚ KwaZulu-Natal police have warned.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Up to 50 people injured in bus accident in Kempton Park South Africa
  2. Mabuza's appointment evidence of transformation of SOEs‚ says BLSA South Africa
  3. Woman nabbed for possession of three illegal firearms South Africa
  4. Soldiers recover stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga South Africa
  5. Hijackers pose as police officers to hijack truck carrying tobacco products South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X