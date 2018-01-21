Other Afrikaans schools' say ‘welkom’ to English-speaking pupils​

While Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging refuses to admit 55 black English-speaking pupils, many other Afrikaans schools have become multilingual.

Among the most recent to do so are Hoërskool Jan Viljoen and Hoërskool Riebeeckrand in Randfontein on the Gauteng West Rand. Both will each admit up to 105 English-speaking Grade 8 pupils this year.

Hoërskool Riebeeckrand principal Annelize van den Berg said: “I think it’s the correct decision that we’ve made and I feel good about it. Nobody came to me to say: ‘We don’t like it; we don’t want it.’