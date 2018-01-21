“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find both vehicles in the middle of the intersection. The occupants from the taxi and car were found walking around on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 16 had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately‚ no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

He said the injured were treated for their injuries and then transported to various hospitals for further treatment.