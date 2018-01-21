South Africa

Soldiers recover stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga

21 January 2018 - 11:50 By Timeslive
(SANDF) South African Soldiers. File photo
(SANDF) South African Soldiers. File photo
Image: South African Army

South African National Defence Force members managed to intercept and recover four stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga near the Mozambican border on Friday.

The soldiers‚ from 14 South African Infantry Battalion‚ were conducting standard patrols along the South African/Mozambican border about 40km south of the Lebombo border post when they heard the sound of vehicles approaching.

On investigation they saw four vehicles driving towards them in a convoy‚ said SANDF spokesman Brigadier-General M Mgobozi.

A soldier tried to stop the vehicles but the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to run over him. The soldier fired four rounds in the air in an attempt to stop the driver. One of the other vehicles then attempted to overtake the first one and two further shots were fired‚” Mgobozi said.

“The security formations then intercepted the vehicles which consisted of two Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkies‚ a Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie as well as a Nissan truck. All the drivers of the vehicles managed to evade arrest leaving keys in the ignitions and ran away from the scene.

“A short investigation by the SAPS revealed that the bakkies were stolen in the North West and Limpopo provinces and the Nissan truck in Gauteng. All vehicles were handed over to the SAPS for further investigation‚” Mgobozi said‚ adding that the value of the veichles was estimated at about R2.1-million.

READ MORE

Quick response from Hawks’ ATM task force sees robbers behind bars in three hours

It took the Hawks’ ATM task team in Cape Town only three hours to track down two men who stole a bank card from a tourist on Wednesday night.
News
29 days ago

Car stolen in Claremont is recovered by Muizenberg cops

A suspect has been arrested in Muizenberg with a stolen vehicle and three unlicensed firearms‚ police said on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Owl tracking technology catches human prey

When car thieves drove a stolen bakkie into a scrapyard in Alexandra‚ northern Johannesburg‚ they believed they had shaken off the cops and the car ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman nabbed for possession of three illegal firearms South Africa
  2. Soldiers recover stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga South Africa
  3. Mabuza's appointment evidence of transformation of SOEs‚ says BLSA South Africa
  4. Three arrested for operating Burgersfort mine illegally South Africa
  5. Contest to replace Mabuza as ANC Mpumalanga chair hots up Politics

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X