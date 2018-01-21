South Africa

Taxi driver and passengers attack JMPD officers

21 January 2018 - 15:44 By Naledi Shange
JMPD vehicle. File photo
JMPD vehicle. File photo
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A statement from the city’s public safety department stated that the incident happened on Saturday.

“The JMPD officers were called to attend to an incident and stopped the suspicious minibus taxi on the corner of Angola Road and South Africa Road‚” the statement read.

“When the suspicious taxi was pulled over and questioned‚ the driver and his passengers became aggressive and attacked the officers. The suspects managed to disarm one of the officers and took a cell phone away from them.

“During the scuffle‚ two of the officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Milpark Hospital for treatment. The third officer was not injured.”

A probe into the incident is under way.

On Sunday‚ two officers were reportedly attacked during a routine stop-and-search operation at the intersection of Main Reef and Houtkapper roads.

“A white LDV bakkie was stopped for overloading of passengers which is a contravention of the traffic laws. As the JMPD officer was busy issuing a citation to the driver‚ one of the passengers became aggressive and assaulted the female JMPD officer and hit another male officer with a fist on the face‚” Joburg’s public safety department said.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and detained at the Florida Police Station”.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has condemned the attacks on the officers‚ saying such treatment will not be tolerated.

READ MORE

Lawbreakers will face the music‚ Joburg's top cop warns

Clean up your act or face the music. That’s the stern warning from Johannesburg’s new top cop‚ David Tembe‚ to Johannesburg residents.
News
7 days ago

ANC in Joburg to challenge metro chief's appointment

The ANC in Johannesburg will challenge the appointment of the metro's new chief of police‚ David Tembe‚ "using all available avenues"‚ as the party ...
Politics
18 days ago

Joburg property 'hijack kingpin' arrested

Johannesburg’s “most wanted” property hijacking kingpin – who masqueraded as an investigator helping tenants – has been arrested.
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Up to 50 people injured in bus accident in Kempton Park South Africa
  2. Mabuza's appointment evidence of transformation of SOEs‚ says BLSA South Africa
  3. Woman nabbed for possession of three illegal firearms South Africa
  4. Soldiers recover stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga South Africa
  5. Hijackers pose as police officers to hijack truck carrying tobacco products South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X