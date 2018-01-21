South Africa

Three arrested for operating Burgersfort mine illegally

21 January 2018 - 11:09 By Naledi Shange
Three mine owners who have been operating the Clapham Mine in Burgersfort without a licence have been arrested‚ Limpopo police said.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the trio was arrested on Friday in a bid to root out illegal mining.

“[The] mine‚ which is situated next to Marula mine at Madikana village outside Burgersfort‚ has been operating with an alleged fraudulent licence for some time. The meticulous investigations conducted by members of the Organised Crime Unit led to these arrests and subsequent confiscation of mining machinery worth millions of rand‚” said Mojapelo.

Among the items confiscated were trucks and trailers‚ generators‚ excavators‚ laptops and printers. The three were expected to appear in court soon.

