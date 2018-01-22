South Africa

BREAKING: Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh resigns

22 January 2018 - 21:53 By Timeslive Reporter
Suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh resigned from the parastatal on Monday. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Anoj Singh, who was suspended as Eskom chief financial officer last year, has officially left the parastatal.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe took to Twitter at 9.30pm on Monday to announce the news. He told TimesLIVE that the letter was received "this evening".

"Eskom has today [Monday], received, through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer, in line with the terms of his employment contract. The board of Eskom, through the chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys.

"Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect," said Phasiwe.

Singh could not immediately be reached for comment.

