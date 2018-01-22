Drought alert: Other parts of SA also feeling the heat

The Department of Water Affairs has called on South Africans to reduce consumption in order to enable municipalities to manage the current drought problem.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the country has experienced a rainfall shortage for some years‚ which limits the amount of water that can be supplied to municipalities.

Dam levels in Gauteng stand at 94.3%‚ at 66.1% in the Free State and 80% in the Vaal Dam. The worst dam levels are in KwaZulu-Natal (49.6%)‚ the Eastern Cape (59.6%) and Western Cape dams (26.6%).

Northern Cape dams are at 76.6%‚ North West at 68.7% and Limpopo at 65.7%. These figures will be updated by the department on Tuesday.

“What we are saying is that we will continue to work with municipalities‚ especially when you look at your Port Elizabeth and so on‚ looking at new sources of water because the sources that we have currently are insufficient to be able to cover the situation we are facing‚” Ratau said.