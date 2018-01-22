"I know that we may not bring them back but for what is worth I am really really sorry." Those are the words of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ who on Monday appeared before the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings probing the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients.

The scandal happened under Mahlangu’s watch when the patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities into unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs.

Mahlangu has only recently returned to South Africa from the UK‚ where she is studying.

“I am deeply sorry for your loss. And May their souls rest in peace. I know that we may not bring them back but for what is worth I am really really sorry‚” she told the hearing.