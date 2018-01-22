South Africa

Fewer road fatalities in 2017 festive period

22 January 2018 - 12:45 By By Naledi Shange
The traffic in the M1 highway in Johannesburg.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo

South Africa saw fewer road fatalies in the 2017 festive period‚ the Department of Transport announced on Monday.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said 1‚527 people died on the roads between 1 December 2017 and 15 January 2018. This was significantly lower than the 1‚714 fatalities recorded in the 2016 festive period.

The majority of those killed were pedestrians.

Maswanganyi's report said the percentage of fatalities among pedestrians increased to 37% from 34% in the previous year. Drivers accounted for 27% of fatalities‚ compared to 23% recorded in the previous year.

More to follow on this story.

