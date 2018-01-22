Five suspects aged between 30 and 36 were arrested in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve north of Skukuza within the Kruger National Park at the weekend.

Limpopo police said a tactical led joint operation composed of various police units including Provincial Tracking Team‚ Crime Intelligence Unit‚ Tactical Response Team‚ and Rhino 8 Team from Phalaborwa was conducted at Samey garage Mica between Hoedspruit R40 and Phalaborwa at about 11pm on Saturday.

A golden Ford Figo with Mpumalanga registration number was pulled off the road‚ in a stop and search operation. Officers seized a 375 hunting rifle with serial number filed off‚ a 9mm Norinco pistol with serial number filed off and ammunition.

The arrested suspects will appear before Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court soon facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit illegal hunting of protected species.

The suspects are still being profiled with the possibility of linking them to similar charges and other crimes‚ the SAPS said.