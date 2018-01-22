Four questions that Mahlangu has to answer at Esidimeni hearings

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is on Monday scheduled to appear before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings probing the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients.

The scandal happened under Mahlangu’s watch when the patients were moved into unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs.

Mahlangu has only recently returned to South Africa from London‚ where she is studying.

Other key players in the tragedy have testified‚ including Gauteng director of mental health Makgabo Manamela and former head of department Barney Selebano. Both resigned last week.

Mahlangu resigned in February 2017‚ just before the health ombudsman released his report into the scandal.