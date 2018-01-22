Gardening 101: Oom April and his memories of the 'Groot Droogte'

It is 40℃ in the shade but Oom April Jooste puts on his best collared shirt for the photo shoot.

Backache and blood pressure are troubling him but he is not bothered by the heat as he poses in the garden he has tended for over half a century.

The “Groot Droogte” of 1933‚ on the other hand – now there was a drought‚ says Jooste‚ who has known a few murderously hot days in his 101 years. “It’s not as bad as before ... this year is not too warm for us.”

Neither is he too perturbed by the Western Cape water shortage – for him it doesn’t compare with 1933. “That was the worst. When you travelled the land seemed to move [in the heat]‚” he says of the infamous crop-shrivelling drought that few alive can recall.

Since November‚ Jooste himself has been hot news in the dust-coated town of Clanwilliam on the edge of the Cederberg. He won a sustainable farming award from the Western Cape government and was photographed next to a beaming agriculture MEC Alan Winde.

Strangers have sought him out ever since‚ knocking at the door of the house in Eike Street where he lives with his third wife and some of his 19 children.

What is his secret? How does he keep his garden going in this time of great thirst?

Just go with the flow‚ says Jooste: “You plant according to nature. When it is rain time‚ you plant. But if there is not much water then you don’t plant.”

Simple.