She said the neighbourhood had lost its water supply on Friday without warning from the City of Tshwane.

“When people called the call centre, nobody could tell us the real reason why we don’t have water. The call-centre agents said to us there are leakages down the road.”

It was only when the local councillor‚ Kingsley Wakelin‚ called a member of the mayoral committee in the city that residents heard the pressure had been reduced due to high demand.

Kensey said the neighbourhood was left without water as it was in an elevated area.

“We still don’t have water‚ even today. Our area is an agricultural suburb. There are animals in this area. Some people are managing because they have boreholes‚ but for the rest of us we are really struggling. Our reservoir has been reduced to 13.5%, according to Kingsley‚” she said.

The City of Tshwane released a statement on Monday that read: “Residents of Mnandi in Region 4‚ south of Tshwane‚ are currently experiencing a water supply interruption due to the low water level at the Mnandi reservoir, which is currently sitting at 13.5%.

“The City of Tshwane has in the meantime arranged for a water tanker that will be stationed at 202 Lochner Road‚ Mnandi AH. Residents staying in high-lying areas‚ who are mostly affected‚ will be supplied with water through the tanker.”