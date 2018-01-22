Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu does not accept that she brought "so much pain and anguish and disrepute to our nation" and that was she "negligent" – both accusations levelled at her by the health ombudsman.

She was being cross-examined at the Life Esidimeni hearing on Monday. The hearings aim to find out why the tragedy‚ which led to 143 deaths‚ took place.

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba investigated the Esidimeni saga‚ releasing his report on February 2017. He found the former MEC was one of the three decision makers pursuing "a flawed and an irrational decision" to close the Life Esidimeni homes down.

He accused Mahlangu of "poor planning‚ hurried and chaotic execution‚ poor oversight‚ a refusal to listen and take advice and warnings from professional experts and …organisations".

During cross-examination on Monday‚ she was asked about Makgoba’s conclusions in what was a lengthy exchange.

Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim asked Mahlangu if she accepted Makgoba's findings.