South Africa

IN PICTURES | Flames of anger in Krugersdorp

22 January 2018 - 20:56 By Timeslive
A Krugersdorp protester returns a stun grenade fired by police on Monday morning.
Image: ALON SKUY

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting residents who had shut down parts of Krugersdorp on Monday morning.

The protest action comes after a poster was circulated at the weekend‚ calling on residents to ditch work and school.

The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.

Krugersdorp Residents prepare to march on suspected drug dens and brothels.
Image: ALON SKUY
Krugersdorp protesters prepare to march to suspected drug dens and brothels in the town on Monday morning.
Image: ALON SKUY

Parliamentary committee condemns Krugersdorp violence

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the violence that occurred in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Monday.
3 hours ago

Satellite police station set alight amid Krugersdorp protests

Community members tried to destroy a satellite police station in Krugersdorp amid protests on Monday morning.
9 hours ago
Police try to calm protesting Krugersdorp residents on Monday morning, the latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.
Image: ALON SKUY
A policeman stumbles after talks break down between protesting Krugersdorp residents and SAPS members.
Image: ALON SKUY

Krugersdorp residents took to the streets on Monday 22 January 2018 to protest against crime in the area. The protesters said Nigerian nationals are responsible for the high levels of drug abuse and prostitution.

Rubber bullets and teargas fired amid Krugersdorp protest action

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting Krugersdorp residents on Monday morning‚ a community leader told TimesLIVE.
12 hours ago

Krugersdorp residents torch homes believed to belong to Nigerians

Three houses believed to belong to Nigerian nationals have been torched in Krugersdorp as community members went on a rampage‚ searching for a woman ...
3 days ago
Protesting Krugersdorp residents take refuge as police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
Image: ALON SKUY

