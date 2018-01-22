IN PICTURES | Flames of anger in Krugersdorp
22 January 2018 - 20:56
Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting residents who had shut down parts of Krugersdorp on Monday morning.
The protest action comes after a poster was circulated at the weekend‚ calling on residents to ditch work and school.
The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.
Krugersdorp residents took to the streets on Monday 22 January 2018 to protest against crime in the area. The protesters said Nigerian nationals are responsible for the high levels of drug abuse and prostitution.
