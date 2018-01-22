The death toll from a horror head-on collision on the N2 near Hibberdene on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night stands at eight.

Among the dead are four children. The youngest victim is around four years old‚ according to paramedics.

Hibiscus Medivac spokesman Glen Preston said that medics had received a report of an accident involving a bakkie and a car.

They arrived to find the mangled wreckage of a Golf‚ which after colliding with the bakkie‚ had landed on the side of the road. The force of impact tore the hatchback apart.

“We attended the scene and found that four adults from the Golf had been killed. Further to that four female children also sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene‚” he said.

Preston said that the driver of the bakkie was injured but declined ambulance transport to hospital.