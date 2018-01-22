Pigcasso‚ a 10-month-old rescue pig‚ has earned nearly R400‚000 for her owner Joanne Lefson‚ who runs the Franschhoek Farm Sanctuary - an organisation that rescues farm animals and draws attention to those raised on factory farms.

The painting pig’s abstracts have been sold to collectors in Germany‚ South Korea‚ Malaysia‚ New York and Australia.

Now Pigcasso has stepped up her game with a debut exhibition appropriately named OINK at the V&A Waterfront‚ which opened on Friday‚ with the porker on the pink carpet.

The exhibition will then move to London‚ Paris‚ Berlin and Amsterdam.

Guest of honour was Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter‚ Professor Uma Mesthrie - a patron of the sanctuary.

“Pigcasso released her first artworks a year ago and many people were asking when and if there would be an exhibition.