Parliamentary committee condemns Krugersdorp violence

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the violence that occurred in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Monday.

The committee said the right to assemble and demonstrate was enshrined in the Constitution but must be respected at all times.

It said these rights came with the responsibility to protest peacefully. It was thus unacceptable that a small group in the Krugersdorp community had decided to burn property‚ including a satellite police station in the area.