South Africa

Parliamentary committee condemns Krugersdorp violence

22 January 2018 - 18:56 By Timeslive

Krugersdorp residents took to the streets on Monday 22 January 2018 to protest against crime in the area. The protesters said Nigerian nationals are responsible for the high levels of drug abuse and prostitution.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the violence that occurred in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Monday.

The committee said the right to assemble and demonstrate was enshrined in the Constitution but must be respected at all times.

It said these rights came with the responsibility to protest peacefully. It was thus unacceptable that a small group in the Krugersdorp community had decided to burn property‚ including a satellite police station in the area.

Satellite police station set alight amid Krugersdorp protests

Community members tried to destroy a satellite police station in Krugersdorp amid protests on Monday morning.
News
9 hours ago

“The torching of public and private property undermines the genuine concerns that the community might have. The satellite police station was intended to service the very same community. By burning it‚ the community has exacerbated the challenge of inadequate policing infrastructure in Gauteng‚” said committee chairperson Francois Beukman.

The committee urged the management team of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng to look into the issue of crime‚ which had been raised by the community‚ and provide the committee and the community with immediate feedback.

Rubber bullets and teargas fired amid Krugersdorp protest action

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting Krugersdorp residents on Monday morning‚ a community leader told TimesLIVE.
News
12 hours ago

The committee also urged the community to continue sharing information with the police to ensure effective policing.

“In cases where the community is unhappy with the services they receive‚ they must escalate the complaint to provincial and national level. The committee urges the SAPS to put in place measures aimed at maintaining security and stability‚ which is essential for people to continue with their normal daily lives‚” Beukman said.

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh resigns South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Flames of anger in Krugersdorp South Africa
  3. Stay out of our townships‚ white and Indian funeral parlours warned South Africa
  4. Parliamentary committee condemns Krugersdorp violence South Africa
  5. I did not bring pain and anguish to the nation: Mahlangu on Esidimeni deaths South Africa

Latest Videos

‘She’s used to killing’: bereaved Life Esidimeni families on Mahlangu
Siam Lee’s alleged murderer appears in court
X