Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting Krugersdorp residents on Monday morning‚ a community leader told TimesLIVE.

Joe Mabuela said the situation "had the potential to be chaotic" as roads leading out of Krugersdorp had been blockaded.

The protest action comes after a poster was circulated at the weekend‚ calling on residents to ditch work and school.

A march to suspected drug dens and brothels was planned by residents.

"We will be delegating leaders to go to the police station to file an application for our march‚" Mabuela said.

The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.

"This was in response to the girl who was abducted by Nigerian nationals last week and was later found dumped on the side of the road‚" said Mabuela. The woman was reported missing by a man claiming to be her brother. He took to Facebook and posted a picture of her‚ saying she was last seen coming back from Paardekraal Hospital.

"Last communication with friends and family was that [Wednesday] around 1pm where she said she was being chased by men‚" a part of his post wrote.

Mabuela has been giving counselling to the girl and the family and could not divulge further details on the incident.

"We have been asked not to reveal anything as this forms part of the police investigation‚" he said.

The incident has spurred community members to raid brothels in search of any girls who may be kept there against their will.

"People want to clean up the place and flush out the drug peddlers and make sure that no girls are being kept as sex slaves‚" he said.

"If you come here at night‚ these girls are paraded around the main streets. The police know but they are doing nothing."

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.