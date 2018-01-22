South Africa

Rubber bullets and teargas fired amid Krugersdorp protest action

22 January 2018 - 09:49 By NALEDI SHANGE
The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.
The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.
Image: Krugersdorp News via Twitter

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting Krugersdorp residents on Monday morning‚ a community leader told TimesLIVE.

Joe Mabuela said the situation "had the potential to be chaotic" as roads leading out of Krugersdorp had been blockaded.

The protest action comes after a poster was circulated at the weekend‚ calling on residents to ditch work and school.

A march to suspected drug dens and brothels was planned by residents.

"We will be delegating leaders to go to the police station to file an application for our march‚" Mabuela said.

The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.

"This was in response to the girl who was abducted by Nigerian nationals last week and was later found dumped on the side of the road‚" said Mabuela. The woman was reported missing by a man claiming to be her brother. He took to Facebook and posted a picture of her‚ saying she was last seen coming back from Paardekraal Hospital.

"Last communication with friends and family was that [Wednesday] around 1pm where she said she was being chased by men‚" a part of his post wrote.

Mabuela has been giving counselling to the girl and the family and could not divulge further details on the incident.

"We have been asked not to reveal anything as this forms part of the police investigation‚" he said.

The incident has spurred community members to raid brothels in search of any girls who may be kept there against their will.

"People want to clean up the place and flush out the drug peddlers and make sure that no girls are being kept as sex slaves‚" he said.

"If you come here at night‚ these girls are paraded around the main streets. The police know but they are doing nothing."

Police could not be immediately reached for comment. 

READ MORE

Crime doesn't have a nationality‚ says diaspora forum of Rustenburg drug rampage

About 200 foreigners have sought refuge at a police station in Rustenburg following Wednesday torching of six buildings believed to be drug dens by ...
News
9 days ago

Situation in Rustenburg still tense‚ but under control: police

The situation in Rustenburg is still tense but the police say they are on high alert after six buildings were torched earlier in the week.
News
10 days ago

Rustenburg community rampage targets alleged drug dealers

Rustenburg came to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon as more than 50 community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Mob justice lands alleged thieves in well South Africa
  2. Rubber bullets and teargas fired amid Krugersdorp protest action South Africa
  3. Housing protest causes traffic snarl-up in Joburg South Africa
  4. Tokyo simulates first military attack since WWII amid North Korea threat World
  5. Prosecutors raid home of South Korea ex-president's brother World

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X