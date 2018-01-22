After 200 years of making beer‚ Newlands Brewery in Cape Town is going into the water business.

Queues at the brewery’s spring‚ where free water can be collected‚ have become almost unmanageable as the reality of Day Zero has dawned on Capetonians.

Now South African Breweries “has indicated its willingness to assist in the bottling and distribution of water drawn from the Newlands spring”‚ according to a statement on Sunday from Michael Mpofu‚ spokesman for Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

He said Zille would attend a meeting at the brewery on Monday to discuss the rollout of the plan.

In a tweet on Sunday‚ Zille said she would also publish a summary on Monday “of what I know at present about how Day Zero‚ the run-up and the aftermath‚ will be managed”.