South Africa

Siam Lee murder accused to appear in court

22 January 2018 - 06:37 By Jeff Wicks
Siam Lee.
Siam Lee.
Image: Siam Lee via Facebook

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Siam Lee is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

The man‚ understood to be a business owner in the petro-chemical industry‚ was apprehended by Durban private investigator Brad Nathanson on Wednesday.

Nathanson is understood to have been commissioned to investigate Lee’s disappearance and murder by paternal family in Australia.

Lee‚ an escort‚ was last seen on January 4 outside a Durban North house operating as a brothel. While the search for her spanned the province‚ the charred remains of a woman were found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover two days later.

The remains were later positively identified as the 20-year-old by her relatives‚ although DNA tests to unequivocally identify her have not yet been completed by police.

In the wake of Nathanson’s swoop on the suspect’s Assegai home‚ west of Durban‚ police confirmed that a gun as well as the car understood to have been used in Lee’s alleged abduction had been recovered.

READ MORE

Siam Lee's cry for help: ‘Sex work has turned me into an emotional wreck’

Siam reached out for help weeks before she was killed, allegedly by ex-client
News
1 day ago

Meet the private eye who helped find Siam Lee’s alleged killer

Private investigator Brad Nathanson vowed not to shave until there was an arrest in the Siam Lee murder case. On Thursday morning the Durban-based PI ...
News
3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Siam Lee's mother tells of heartache

Siam Lee's mother has told of her heartache as police arrested a man they believe is linked to her abduction and murder two weeks ago.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Mob justice lands alleged thieves in well South Africa
  2. Rubber bullets and teargas fired amid Krugersdorp protest action South Africa
  3. Housing protest causes traffic snarl-up in Joburg South Africa
  4. Tokyo simulates first military attack since WWII amid North Korea threat World
  5. Prosecutors raid home of South Korea ex-president's brother World

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X