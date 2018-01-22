"She is a murderer‚" families shouted outside the Life Esidimeni hearings where former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu testified on Monday.

Mahlangu is testifying in the hearings to explain why 1‚700 mentally ill patients were moved out of Life Esidimeni homes into unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs in 2016. At least 143 patients died‚ many of suspected hunger and dehydration.

A protest led by the Treatment Action Campaign arrived at the Emoyeni conference hearings during the tea break.

Families carried white crosses to signify the death of their loved ones and held posters calling for "justice".

Nomvula Nonjabe‚ whose sister survived the move to the NGOs‚ called for Mahlangu to never get another job in government.

"She killed children in 2007." She was referring to the relocation of children from Life Esidimeni to a Soweto NGO in 2007. An estimated 17 children died‚ serving as a terrible precursor to the subsequent relocation of adult patients.