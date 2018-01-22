An audit of all vehicle testing centres and driver and learner testing centres is under way to root out fraud and corruption‚ as part of a broader bid to reduce road deaths.

Criminal prosecution is on the cards.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi told a briefing in Pretoria on Monday that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will work with the Special Investigating Unit to "intensify investigations into allegations of unlawful and improper conduct relating to the registration and licencing of motor vehicles together with irregularities in the issuing of driving licences".

Disclosing the festive season road traffic deaths and volumes‚ the Minister said preliminary data for the period starting December 1‚ 2017 to January 9‚ 2018 showed that there were 1‚527 people who died on the roads in that period compared to 1‚714 fatalities in the same period the previous year. This represents a 11% decline‚ which surpassed the 10% target.

For the extended holiday period from December 1st‚ 2017 to January 15th‚ 2018‚ there were 1‚676 fatalities compared to 1‚875 fatalities for the same period in the previous year.