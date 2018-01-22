Basic Education Minister‚ Angie Motshekga on Monday said she and department officials had not anticipated that the issues of Hoërskool Overvaal would spiral out of control.

Addressing school officials‚ Motshekga said they had hoped that the matter would "fizzle out" but this had not happened.

"As MEC Lesufi has just explained‚ we have been talking about this matter and we just thought it would fizzle out and sort itself out…but unfortunately it just took a turn that we didn't expect‚" Motshekga said during a visit to the school on Monday afternoon.

She said it was unfortunate that a matter for the courts had been dragged to the school premises.