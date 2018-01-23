Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh is still expected to appear before parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises for an inquiry into the power utility‚ despite his resignation on Monday night.

Parliament spokesperson Yoliswa Landu confirmed on Tuesday morning that "nothing has changed".

Singh was suspended on charges of financial misconduct in September last year. The power utility has been central to allegations of state capture by the Gupta family.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone tweeted on Monday night that Singh "can run‚ but he can't hide".

"The case has been opened‚ the charges are being investigated. No resignation absolves him!! Tomorrow we meet him in Parly too!"