In the drought-stricken Cape, fear and loathing are flowing far more richly than any water source as Day Zero looms.

Social media has been awash with doomsday references as the city braces for crunch time in its worst drought in a century.

But there is also a strong will to find the silver lining in the dark clouds which hardly ever seem to gather in the sky.

This week‚ one man made a name for himself on social media as his post about a drought in Gaborone‚ Botswana — where he lived for four years — went viral.

Steven Underwood urged Capetonians to change their mindset‚ and learn to take joy in the “little things”.

“You will not die‚” he wrote‚ adding that suffering would “build character” and that water is a renewable resource of which 25 litres — the individual allocation when the taps run dry — goes a long way.