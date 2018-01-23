Former KZN health boss loses four-year court battle with Mchunu

The former head of KwaZulu-Natal's health department has failed to convince the Constitutional Court that former premier Senzo Mchunu should pay her legal fees after she lost a court bid to be reinstated.

The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Mchunu was not liable for Sibongile Zungu's Labour Appeal Court costs‚ saying the rule of practice that costs follow result does not apply in labour matters.

Zungu had been employed by the premier on a five-year contract between 1 December 2009 and 31 July 2014. A month before the end of her term‚ Mchunu informed her that he would not be renewing her contract but would advertise the position and allow her to apply. The post was advertised and Zungu was among the shortlisted candidates who were interviewed. The selection committee recommended that she be appointed as the HoD for a further five years but Mchunu conducted an investigation against her‚ citing allegations of managerial shortcomings levelled by the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu). Her contract was extended for a short period while Mchunu investigated.