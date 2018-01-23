A large new study could relieve the burden of blindness in South Africa.

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness across the world‚ and according to the South African Glaucoma Society about 200‚000 people in South Africa are affected‚ with 10% becoming irreversibly blind.

Until now‚ diagnosis and risk assessment for patients has relied heavily on studies in the US and UK. But the South African Eye Study‚ published in the journal Nature‚ is set to change all that.

Lead researcher Dr Sandika Baboolal‚ from the University of Stellenbosch‚ said: “The South African Eye Study is the largest epidemiological study in Sub-Saharan Africa on normal healthy eyes.

“With this normative data‚ we can now more accurately assess a patient’s risk for glaucoma for our specific population with its unique characteristics.”