A Johannesburg official and two accomplices have been arrested for accepting a bribe of R2‚500 from a resident in Selby.

The city official‚ who is an assistant director for stakeholder management in the revenue department‚ has since been implicated in a string of similar crimes.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the alleged crime was uncovered after the resident alerted authorities that the official had demanded that she pay R5‚000 to reconnect the electricity at a school where she is a director.

The resident had contacted the city's Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) to report that the school's utilities had been disconnected on Friday‚ despite paying a bill of R18‚000.

Mashaba said the resident was allegedly referred to Thuso House‚ where the official demanded R5‚000 to reconnect the services. The resident agreed and the services were restored on Saturday. She then told the city employee's two alleged accessories‚ who pretended to be working for a contractor that disconnects services‚ that she doesn't have money and asked them to return the following Monday.