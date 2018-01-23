Scores of schoolchildren were among the 100 people injured when a truck and a school bus collided on the N12 in Westonaria west of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said injuries ranged from minor to serious. “When ER24 arrived on the scene before 16H00‚ they found a large group of people walking on the scene. Upon further assessment‚ they found at least 100 people who sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“Most of the injured were schoolchildren believed to be between the ages of 8 and 14. The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries‚” Van Huyssteen said.

She added that the ER24 Oneplan helicopter had airlifted a seriously injured child to hospital for further medical care.

“ER24‚ as well as other medical services on the scene‚ transported patients to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but police were on the scene for further investigations‚” Van Huyssteen said.