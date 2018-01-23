South Africa

Stay out of our townships, white and Indian funeral parlours warned

23 January 2018 - 06:00 By Jeff Wicks
White and Indian owned funeral parlours have been instructed to stay out of townships. File photo.
White and Indian owned funeral parlours have been instructed to stay out of townships. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

White and Indian undertakers have been warned to stay out of the townships - a move engineered by the National Funeral Parlour Association of South Africa (Nafupa).

Secretary-General Nkosentsha Shezi said that banning white and Indian owned funeral parlours from conducting funerals in townships was a step toward redressing apartheid.

He said that townships were populated exclusively by black people and are beset by social ills like unemployment and a lack of economic activity.

“This decision was taken to redress the ills of apartheid. They [Indian and white undertakers] come and pick away economic opportunities that could be used to benefit the township businesses, from people who are already been deprived,” he said.

“This is not racist, this is realistic. For too long we have been celebrated our rainbow nation which is built on the blood and sweat of an African child,” Shezi added.

As such, he said, the association had called on their “white and Indian brothers” to stay out of the townships, thereby allowing local black owned community businesses to prosper.

Shezi added that a picket outside funeral parlours owned by whites and Indians had been planned for later in the week.

READ MORE

Two out of three funeral parlours operate illegally

At least two in three funeral parlours are believed to be operating illegally in an industry with an estimated value of between R3-billion and ...
News
2 months ago

RAF hits back at SA's funeral industry

Families of accident victims are not obligated to use the Road Accident Fund's panel of undertakers‚ the fund said on Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

Undertakers take aim at Road Accident Fund

South African undertakers say they are suffering financially because of changes introduced by the Road Accident Fund.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Hijab model pulls out of L'Oreal campaign over Israel tweets World
  2. Australia sends dozens of refugees from Pacific camps to US World
  3. Congress votes to end shutdown, funding bill heads to Trump World
  4. Thousands stranded, scores injured in snowbound Tokyo World
  5. Stay out of our townships, white and Indian funeral parlours warned South Africa

Latest Videos

‘She’s used to killing’: bereaved Life Esidimeni families on Mahlangu
Siam Lee’s alleged murderer appears in court
X