Two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers will appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday after allegedly taking a motorist to withdraw money from an ATM for a bribe.

The male and female officers are charged with kidnapping‚ robbery‚ extortion‚ corruption and defeating the ends of justice. They were arrested at the TMPD offices in Lyttelton on Monday.

“One of the suspects is believed to be a new recruit who completed training last year‚” said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

He said officials were informed about the incident last week and the officers demanded R4‚000. He added the location where the incident took place will be revealed in court on Wednesday.

The arrest was part of a collaboration between the RTMC National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit‚ the police’s Organised Crime Unit‚ the TMPD Internal Affairs Unit and the Gauteng Traffic Police Compliance Unit.

The public can report traffic-related fraud and corruption on 0861 400 800 or e-mail ntacu@rtmc.co.za.

“All information will be treated confidentially‚” Zwane said.