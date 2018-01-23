WATCH | Bakkies don't belong in Ballito's waves
23 January 2018 - 16:14
A boat launch in Ballito, north of Durban, went horribly wrong on Monday, January 22, 2017, when the boat launched without a hitch and a bakkie was caught in the swell.
A boat launch in Ballito, north of Durban, went horribly wrong on Monday, January 22, 2017, when the boat launched without a hitch and a bakkie was caught in the swell. No one was injured in the incident.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE