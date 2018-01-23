South Africa

WATCH | Bakkies don't belong in Ballito's waves

23 January 2018 - 16:14 By Times LIVE

A boat launch in Ballito, north of Durban, went horribly wrong on Monday, January 22, 2017, when the boat launched without a hitch and a bakkie was caught in the swell.

No one was injured in the incident.

 

 

