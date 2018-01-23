South Africa

WATCH | 'Up, Up and Away' - a tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

23 January 2018 - 17:46 By Timeslive

South African music legend Hugh Masekela passed away at the age of 78.

Bra Hugh died on Tuesday morning in his Johannesburg home, surrounded by his family.

He had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

Masekela's son, Selema Mabena 'Sal' Masekela wrote: "It is difficult to comprehend that this moment is real. To me, my father has always been both ageless and immortal. Of the countless shows I had the honour of watching my dad perform, each felt like the first, each felt brand new."

TimesLIVE shares the last interview with him and reflects on his life.

