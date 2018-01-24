South Africa

Baby Siwaphiwe will remain in her home, despite mom's jail sentence

25 January 2018 - 06:12 By Jeff Wicks
Baby Siwaphiwe's mother, Sibongile Mbambo, with her lawyer Mfanafuthi Biyela in the Durban Magistrates court on Wednesday.
Baby Siwaphiwe's mother, Sibongile Mbambo, with her lawyer Mfanafuthi Biyela in the Durban Magistrates court on Wednesday.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Baby Siwaphiwe – who made headlines after going missing in what turned out to be a faked hijacking – will stay at her paternal home‚ despite her mother being sentenced to time behind bars.

Social workers were ordered to asses the well-being of Sibongile Mbambo’s children‚ including Siwaphiwe‚ after she was sentenced to a jail term on Wednesday. Mbambo‚ 34‚ was sentenced to a five-year jail term after she pled guilty to charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice for her role in the hoax kidnapping of her then one-month-old child.

The baby had been returned to Mbambo’s custody in December after spending nine months in crisis care following her mother’s arrest.

Baby Siwaphiwe's mom will spend five years in prison for fake kidnapping

Sibongile Mbambo‚ the mother who orchestrated the fake abduction of her baby Siwaphiwe‚ has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
News
19 hours ago

In delivering his sentence‚ Durban Regional Court Magistrate Anand Maharaj directed social workers to conduct an immediate assessment of the living situation of Siwaphiwe and Mbambo’s three other children‚ who would remain in the care of their father.

Further to that‚ social workers were to conduct monthly assessments while Mbambo served her sentence.

Mbambo would be eligible for early release after serving 10 months of her sentence‚ at the discretion of the Department of Correctional Services.

The court had earlier heard that the faked abduction of the baby had been carefully planned to hide Mbambo’s extra-marital affair‚ and she had given the baby away to live in secret with the relatives of her lover.

Baby Siwaphiwe's 'kidnapping' was hatched to hide extra-marital affair

The faked abduction of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo had been carefully hatched by her mother - with the “kidnapped” child to forever live in secret with the ...
News
1 day ago

Social worker Lydia Watson had this week testified that during a consultation with Mbambo‚ the professional teacher revealed that she’d met lover Phumlani Mbokazi at a shop two months before she had fallen pregnant.

“She had fallen pregnant and during that time she was uncertain of who the father was because she had had relations with the biological father and her husband‚” she said.

After the child was born‚ Watson said that Mbokazi had sent her pictures of his other children to compare to Siwaphiwe.

“On seeing pictures of the other children this crystallised‚ in her mind‚ that he was the father.”

She feared that the physical appearance of the child would reveal that her husband was not the father.

READ MORE:

Husband supports cheating wife in baby kidnapping case

Despite a sordid affair which led to Sibongile Mbambo faking the abduction of her baby Siwaphiwe‚ her husband Christopher continues to stand by her.
News
2 days ago

Baby Siwaphiwe's mom comes clean on fake kidnapping

It was a story that gripped the country. One-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo was missing after a hijacking on a Friday afternoon in March‚ and Durbanites ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Chinese officials engaged in 'takeover' of Tibetan Buddhist monastery - Human ... World
  2. Dlamini to face off with former DG South Africa
  3. Protest action in Zandspruit South Africa
  4. Eskom changes tune on R1bn McKinsey payment South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X